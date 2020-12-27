Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cryoport worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,881 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,727 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 690,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Cryoport by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. ValuEngine lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $63.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

