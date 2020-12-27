CSP (CSPI) to Release Earnings on Monday

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 28th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSPI opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CSP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

