CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTIC. ValuEngine cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Corp raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 3,694,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.89. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

