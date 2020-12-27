Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 3,546 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 92.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 585.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 807,275 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 82.3% in the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,194,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 67.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 75,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $131.89 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.34 and its 200 day moving average is $129.54.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

