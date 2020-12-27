Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,108 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of A10 Networks worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 167.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 143,809 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 58.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $930,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $764.03 million, a P/E ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ATEN has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,889 shares of company stock valued at $133,575. Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

