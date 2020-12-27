Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,618 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 105.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Blucora by 255.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blucora by 181.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blucora stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCOR. ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

