CyberMiles (CMT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.97 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $1.97 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.30 or 0.00489866 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,821.39 or 1.00068746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005054 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

