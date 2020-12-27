DAOstack Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $188,484.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,173.46 or 1.00045244 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00048022 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

