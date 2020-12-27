Datamine Hits Market Cap of $264,051.83 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $264,051.83 and $28,684.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00041533 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001795 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004179 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003499 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,780,045 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

