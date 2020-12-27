Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,075.75 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market capitalization of $19,075.75 and $67.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00127624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00641278 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00156880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00335461 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00057305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00086725 BTC.

About Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market . The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Asset Trading Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Asset Trading Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

