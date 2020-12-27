Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.48 and last traded at $33.48. 93,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 232,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 8,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

