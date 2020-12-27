Desire Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,934.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Desire has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Desire has a total market capitalization of $22,474.31 and $24,934.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,349.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $692.58 or 0.02532359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00496263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.47 or 0.01299760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00595757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00252995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00022027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

