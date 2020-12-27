DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $5.34 million and $14,961.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.00588263 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,092,722,385 coins and its circulating supply is 4,915,916,531 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.