DMarket (DMT) Reaches Market Cap of $10.18 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, DMarket has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00046088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00293180 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00030130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.26 or 0.02123029 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMT is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.