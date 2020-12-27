DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Reaches $0.30

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One DMM: Governance token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $14.15 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00046061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00293281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.52 or 0.02071432 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMG is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,822,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,690,894 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.