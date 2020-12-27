Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 88.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 2.1% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 2.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Donaldson by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCI traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 124,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,897. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.