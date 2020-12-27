Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $543.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00045177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.27 or 0.00297719 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.42 or 0.02141503 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

DRG is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

