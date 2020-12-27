Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV) Insider Buys £24,840 in Stock

Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV) insider Steven Norris bought 46,000 shares of Driver Group plc (DRV.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,840 ($32,453.62).

Shares of DRV stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.69) on Friday. Driver Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 74 ($0.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Driver Group plc (DRV.L)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services.

