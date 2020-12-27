DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

