Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 5,579 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 286.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.69. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

