Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.
Shares of EFR opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.89.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.