Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of EFR opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.