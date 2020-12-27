ECC Reaches Market Cap of $13.78 Million (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 122.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. ECC has a total market cap of $13.78 million and approximately $425.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ECC has traded up 134.9% against the dollar. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,408.36 or 0.99480027 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00016868 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000495 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00048051 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

