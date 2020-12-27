EDC Blockchain (EDC) One Day Volume Tops $426,478.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $426,478.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges including LocalTrade, Bit-Z, DDEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,019.82 or 0.99736057 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017957 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013037 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00046336 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, DDEX, Bit-Z, P2PB2B and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.