Egretia Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Egretia token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit, OKEx and IDEX. In the last week, Egretia has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinEx, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

