Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $109.75

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.75 and traded as low as $109.75. Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at $109.75, with a volume of 296 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £97.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11.

Elegant Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Elegant Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elegant Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.