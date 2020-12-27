Ellaism Price Tops $0.0140 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $560,133.63 and approximately $496.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,173,875 coins and its circulating supply is 40,122,544 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

