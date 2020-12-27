Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Endava posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Endava by 19.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 890.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 28.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Endava by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72. Endava has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

