Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELEZY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endesa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS ELEZY remained flat at $$13.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. Endesa has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.8606 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

