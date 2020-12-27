Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELEZY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endesa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of ELEZY remained flat at $$13.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.8606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.19%.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

