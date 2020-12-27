Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $4.15 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 543.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 18.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

