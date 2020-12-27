Energycoin (ENRG) Achieves Market Cap of $265,360.10

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $265,360.10 and approximately $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007052 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.