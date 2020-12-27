EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.