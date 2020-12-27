Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.94.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $181.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 141.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.21. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $186.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $497,052.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,971 shares of company stock valued at $22,912,454 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 97,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3,400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

