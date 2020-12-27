Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

NYSE EPD opened at $19.86 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after buying an additional 590,298 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

