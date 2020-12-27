ePower Metals (CVE:EPWR) Shares Down 14.3%

ePower Metals Inc (CVE:EPWR) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 66,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

ePower Metals Company Profile (CVE:EPWR)

ePower Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops interests in mineral projects in Canada. It primarily explores for energy-related metals, such as cobalt, manganese, copper, and gold deposits. The company has 50% interests in the Panther Creek cobalt project comprising 155 lode mining claims totaling 3,040 acres and a 41.279-acre mining lease located in the Idaho cobalt belt to the northwest-southeast of east-central Idaho.

