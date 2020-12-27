Equal Reaches Market Cap of $91,694.84 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Equal has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Equal token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $91,694.84 and $1.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00046366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00292856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00029768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.08 or 0.02095930 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

