Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.22. Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 321,908 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.