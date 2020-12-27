EtherGem Price Reaches $0.0186 on Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $362,624.41 and $44,415.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00044991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00296164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $577.58 or 0.02140711 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

