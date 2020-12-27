Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) vs. Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Critical Review

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum -15.32% 2.57% 2.09% Toray Industries 2.52% N/A N/A

Evolution Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Evolution Petroleum pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toray Industries pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evolution Petroleum has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Evolution Petroleum is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Toray Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Evolution Petroleum and Toray Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum 0 1 1 0 2.50 Toray Industries 1 2 0 0 1.67

Evolution Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.44%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evolution Petroleum is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Toray Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum $29.60 million 3.03 $5.94 million $0.14 19.43 Toray Industries $20.33 billion 0.46 $511.67 million $0.64 18.16

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum. Toray Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolution Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum beats Toray Industries on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc. manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. Toray Industries, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.