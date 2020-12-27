Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVKIF shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $$32.16 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $32.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

