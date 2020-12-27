Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Up 3.5%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) was up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $148.00 and last traded at $148.00. Approximately 55 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.37.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; and community rebuild loan programs.

