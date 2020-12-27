Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.83. 1,476,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,188,725. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

