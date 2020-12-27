Feathercoin (FTC) Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $15,270.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 302,715,720 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

