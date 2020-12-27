FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $325.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.20.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $268.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.69 and its 200-day moving average is $225.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

