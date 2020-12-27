FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $325.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.20.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $268.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.69 and its 200-day moving average is $225.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Analyst Recommendations for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit