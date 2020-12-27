Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, September 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $32.51.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.