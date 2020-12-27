Fiii (FIII) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $425.00

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Fiii has a market capitalization of $60,207.83 and approximately $425.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fiii coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Fiii has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fiii

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io . The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

