Financial Analysis: Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) & Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Halliburton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.11 -$217.75 million $0.32 8.78 Halliburton $22.41 billion 0.76 -$1.13 billion $1.24 15.49

Nine Energy Service has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halliburton. Nine Energy Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halliburton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nine Energy Service and Halliburton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 0 1 0 0 2.00 Halliburton 3 15 7 2 2.30

Nine Energy Service presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Halliburton has a consensus target price of $13.18, suggesting a potential downside of 31.38%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than Halliburton.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Halliburton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -136.82% -65.52% -17.29% Halliburton -26.60% 11.10% 3.08%

Risk & Volatility

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.7, indicating that its stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halliburton has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Halliburton shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Halliburton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Halliburton beats Nine Energy Service on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger and sand control systems, and service tools; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning. In addition, this segment offers oilfield completion, production, and downstream water and process treatment chemicals and services; and electrical submersible pumps, as well as artificial lift services. The company's Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment provides integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management and integrated asset management services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

