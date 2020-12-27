Financial Comparison: BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get BioCardia alerts:

1.0% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BioCardia and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioCardia currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.77%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.05%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $630,000.00 75.56 -$13.99 million N/A N/A CASI Pharmaceuticals $4.13 million 87.93 -$46.03 million ($0.42) -6.98

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05% CASI Pharmaceuticals -402.87% -60.96% -42.48%

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats BioCardia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system, a percutaneous catheter delivery system for cardiovascular regenerative medicine; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in San Carlos, California.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. Its product pipeline also comprise CNCT19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product for the treatment of patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; CID-103, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody being for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; ZEVALIN, a CD20-directed radiotherapeutic antibody, to treat patients with NHL; and Thiotepa, a chemotherapeutic agent, which has multiple indications including use as a conditioning treatment for use prior to hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In addition, the company offers MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor, approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative ALL; and Octreotide LAI formulations for the treatment of acromegaly and for the control of symptoms associated with various neuroendocrine tumours, as well as developing a portfolio of 25 FDA-approved abbreviated new drug applications. It has licensing agreements with Black Belt Therapeutics Limited, Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd., and Pharmathen Global BV. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.