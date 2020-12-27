Financial Contrast: NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) versus Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) and Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NV5 Global and Monitronics International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NV5 Global 0 2 2 0 2.50 Monitronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

NV5 Global currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.98%. Given NV5 Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NV5 Global is more favorable than Monitronics International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NV5 Global and Monitronics International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NV5 Global $508.94 million 2.05 $23.76 million $3.19 24.68 Monitronics International $504.51 million 0.54 $565.08 million N/A N/A

Monitronics International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NV5 Global.

Profitability

This table compares NV5 Global and Monitronics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NV5 Global 3.17% 12.13% 5.03% Monitronics International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of NV5 Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of NV5 Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Monitronics International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NV5 Global beats Monitronics International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences. The company offers site selection and planning, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. It also provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services; and geospatial data analytic and mapping services. In addition, the company offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design; commissioning; energy performance, management, and optimization; building program management; acoustical design consulting; and audiovisualÂ-security and surveillanceÂ-information technologyÂ-data center services, as well as energy services. Further, it provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About Monitronics International

Monitronics International, Inc., doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. The company also offers home automation services, such as remote activation and control of security systems; support for video monitoring, flood sensors, and automated garage door and door lock capabilities; and thermostat integration services. In addition, it provides hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; customer and technical support related services to home monitoring systems and home automation services; and do-it-yourself and professional installation security solutions. It serves its customers through a network of authorized dealers. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Farmers Branch, Texas. Monitronics International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ascent Capital Group, Inc.

