FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of FinVolution Group worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in FinVolution Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINV opened at $2.36 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $264.13 million during the quarter.

FINV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.20 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

